Advertisement

Newberry Lions Club Rodeo hosts 3rd Annual Country Way Town Square Pro Rodeo

Newberry Lions Club Rodeo hosts 3rd Annual Country Way Town Square Pro Rodeo
Newberry Lions Club Rodeo hosts 3rd Annual Country Way Town Square Pro Rodeo(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saturday was the second and final night of the third annual country way town square pro rodeo.

The show opened with bareback riding and will end with bull riding

Visitors also got to see how long they could stay on a mechanical bull themselves.

Organizers say it’s been months since the rodeo association has hosted a rodeo due to covid-19.

“The PRCA, they haven’t had any work since march so for them to have a big rodeo like this is very important cause they haven’t had any work…you know no money coming in,” said event coordinator, Christianna Norfleet. “So that’s what it’s really all about is helping out the community you know it’s really a great event for Newberry and the surrounding counties.”

The Newberry Lions Club encouraged the public to wear masks and social distance.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Right place at the right time. Deputies say Debra Parrish got scared when she saw a box truck...
’I couldn’t believe she had a gun’ Lake City woman threatens lost delivery people
Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder
Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder
David James is facing a robbery with a fire arm charge from the Ocala Police Department, while...
A man arrested for shooting at a FHP trooper, robbing an Ocala business

Latest News

Newberry Main Street Organization hosts 3rd Annual Fall Festival
Newberry Main Street Organization hosts 3rd Annual Fall Festival
Family celebrates women’s 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration
Family celebrates women’s 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration
Family celebrates women’s 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration
Family celebrates women’s 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration
Partly sunny Sunday
AJ Evening Forecast