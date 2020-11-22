Newberry Lions Club Rodeo hosts 3rd Annual Country Way Town Square Pro Rodeo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saturday was the second and final night of the third annual country way town square pro rodeo.

The show opened with bareback riding and will end with bull riding

Visitors also got to see how long they could stay on a mechanical bull themselves.

Organizers say it’s been months since the rodeo association has hosted a rodeo due to covid-19.

“The PRCA, they haven’t had any work since march so for them to have a big rodeo like this is very important cause they haven’t had any work…you know no money coming in,” said event coordinator, Christianna Norfleet. “So that’s what it’s really all about is helping out the community you know it’s really a great event for Newberry and the surrounding counties.”

The Newberry Lions Club encouraged the public to wear masks and social distance.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.