Newberry Main Street Organization hosts 3rd Annual Fall Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a thousand residents enjoyed fun activities at the 14th annual Newberry fall festival.

The festival hosted more than 30 vendors and live music.

Newberry main street organization members say they hope this gives residents an opportunity to get out of the house safely.

“You’ll see several signs out here that say mask up, distance and be safe,” said event coordinator, Joy Glanzer. “We’ve encouraged all the vendors to have sanitizer on their booths. We’ve encouraged everybody to wear masks, whether vendors or just participating visitors.”

Glanzer says their mission is to bring economic development to the Newberry community.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.