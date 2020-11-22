UF Multicultural buildings recognized for architecture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A pair of multicultural buildings at the University of Florida are being recognized for their architecture.

The UF Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Cultures were recognized by the Orlando Chapter of American Institute of Architects. The buildings were awarded with the Community Impact award and the People’s Choice award. An in person celebration is planned for 2021.

The buildings are located on W University Avenue, across the street from Library West.

