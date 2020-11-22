Advertisement

UF Multicultural buildings recognized for architecture

The UF Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Cultures were recognized...
The UF Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Cultures were recognized by the Orlando Chapter of American Institute of Architects.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A pair of multicultural buildings at the University of Florida are being recognized for their architecture.

The UF Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Cultures were recognized by the Orlando Chapter of American Institute of Architects. The buildings were awarded with the Community Impact award and the People’s Choice award. An in person celebration is planned for 2021.

The buildings are located on W University Avenue, across the street from Library West.

