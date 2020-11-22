Advertisement

Volkswagen enthusiasts cruise through NCFL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you drove through Micanopy Sunday afternoon, you may have noticed a swarm of Beetles on the road.

A Volkswagen Beetle brigade took a scenic drive through the backstreets of Ocala, en route to Micanopy.

The event began at VDUB Factory USA, off NE 36th Avenue.

Enthusiasts of the iconic car came from all across the state to take part.

They said their love for the german automobile goes way back.

“Got one in high school,” said Beetle enthusiast David Holmes. “I had a brown Baha bug...always wanted one just like it and finally did.”

Like most “bug” admirers, David said he gets a thrill getting behind the wheel.

“I just love the air cooled Volkswagens. They’re probably the most iconic car in the world. Everyone knows it when they see it. They’re just a joy to look at and a joy to drive.”

David said he drove all the way from Tampa on three hours of sleep to make the event.

“It’s family here. Once you’re driving and you meet them, it’s all good.”

He also said he thoroughly enjoyed the scenic cruise much more than the chaotic drive on the interstate.

“I love taking backstreets in these things. Nothing cooler than cruising Florida in an old air-cooled Volkswagen.”

There were a total of 16 Volkswagens that showed up for the event.

