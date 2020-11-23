Cade Museum and 1,000 Voices of Florida host ‘Celebration of Duke Ellington’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the community came out to celebrate unity and hear a rendition of Duke Ellington’s world-famous sacred music.

The 1,000 voices of Florida and Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention joined forces to celebrate music and faith through Duke Ellington’s jazz.

“Many people don’t know that he actually spent the latter part of his life writing sacred music and traveling the world doing sacred concerts,” said 1,000 Voices of Florida Master of Concert, Joy Banks. “So we thought that we would do this here and just in an effort for unity to the community, we all have music in common.”

The concert opened with prayer and followed by singing and instrumentals from a 15 piece band.

Founder of the Cade Museum, Phoebe Cade Miles, said this is the kind of event residents need after all that has come to pass in 2020.

“With so much anxiety and then coronavirus on top of that and George Floyd, I thought... ‘What can I do that could demonstrate unity?’ So I thought it would be beautiful to bring together 20 or 30 churches to do this sacred concert together would just be a blessing to the community.”

Due to COVID-19 members of the band wore masks and visitor was asked to keep as much distance as possible.

Residents who couldn’t make it were able to stay in their car and listen to the concert live on the radio at FM 106.1.

