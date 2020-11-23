Church of Hope hosts ‘Feed Ocala’ to help Marion County prepare for Thanksgiving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents drove by Church of Hope to pick up groceries for the holidays.

Emily Cummins is an online pastor at Church of Hope and she says this is the perfect opportunity to reach out in a pandemic.

“In the middle of covid-19, 2020 has had a lot of challenges and the number one need here in Ocala, Marion County has been food,” said Cummins. “Families have been in need of food.”

The 3g 2020 Feed Ocala provided families with canned goods, fresh meat and produce by partnering with a local food distributor.

“It’s a lot of uncertainty and a lot of hopelessness and so we hope as people are driving through today they get the food they see people who are smiling, happy to see them,” added Cummins. “Then we can build a relationship with them that they know there’s a place that they can come, they can be themselves and discover hope in Jesus Christ.”

Although the giving was supposed to begin at 11:30, cars were lined up at 7 am.

“Families drive through and the look on their faces, being able to get a car full of groceries headed into the week of thanksgiving has been a joy unlike any other,” said Cummins.

With keeping covid guidelines in mind, the church wore masks and limited personal contact.

“People are opening their trunks already so we just put the food right in their vehicle so everything is sanitary and safe,” explained Cummins.

The church was able to feed 300 cars and spread hope to the community.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.