City of Gainesville launch Mentor Protege Program for small business owners

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is launching a program for emerging small businesses.

The Office of Equity and Inclusion is recruiting mentees for a ‘Mentor Protege Program’ that will give business owners the opportunity to learn from successful business owners.

Besides mentoring…the program will also provide workshops and bring in guest speakers. The program was scheduled to launch in January 2020 but the city pushed it back due to COVID-19.

“Experiencing things gives us an opportunity to learn but if you have someone who has already been before you that gives them an opportunity to save you time and for you to use that time that you would’ve gone through that challenge as an opportunity to progress and experience new things,” said Dwan Courtney, Small, Minority and Veteran Business Procurement Program Coordinator.

The program is available to Alachua, Bradford, Putnam, Levy, Union, Columbia and Gilchrist.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 30 and the program will launch in Jan. 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.