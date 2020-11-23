Advertisement

Gainesville City Manager under investigation after retaliation against employee

Gainesville city manager Lee Feldman facing investigation and possible firing over gender discrimination and retaliation lawsuit(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Manager is under investigation.

Commissioners will meet to review the results of three equal-opportunity investigations, two of which involves Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman’s role in gender discrimination cases, one of which includes harassment and retaliation.

According to one of the complainant, she was being kept out of the loop on major organizational changes in her department, “while male subordinates have been involved in these decisions and plans.” She also says she was asked to do things that were unethical or illegal, while she felt “belittled during meetings.”

Staff involved in the investigation are advising the city commission to terminate Feldman’s employment.

The commission will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to decide.

Feldman became the City Manager in November 2019.

