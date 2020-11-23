Miracle on University will return this year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 is not taking away ‘Miracle on University.’

The Christmas cocktail bar concept is returning to Madrina’s this Friday. Organizers say the event will look a little big different as they keep the health and safety of guests on their minds.

“Miracle on University will operate at a limited capacity to abide by local COVID ordinances, but will still offer completely over the top décor so you feel like you’ve walked into a nostalgic holiday wonderland,” organizers said in a press release.

Many of the drinks will be offered in a to-go format for those who do not want to drink their cocktails inside.

They will also be selling holiday themed Cocktail Kingdom glassware with processed going to the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good Campaign to aid the relief efforts of independent restaurants and bars due to the negative impacts of COVID-19.

