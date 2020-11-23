North Side Pride win conference championship in preparation for Nationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Side Pride entered Saturday’s Indian River Youth Football Conference 9U championship game undefeated, and walked off the field with their perfect record intact.

Led by a physical, suffocating defense and a dynamic offensive attack, this team continued to prove why they’re the number one ranked nine-year-old team in the nation.

The Pride faced Ormond Beach, for the second time this season, in the conference title game and handled them with relative ease.

After a long touchdown pass and a punt return put the Pride up 14-0 in the first quarter, Zhiyerre Kennedy extended the lead with a 15-yard touchdown run to make it a three-score game.

In the second half, Bryson Wright took a misdirection handoff up the middle and coasted into the endzone to make it 27-0 Pride.

In the fourth quarter, Kingstyn Henderson used his speed and quickness to shake off a defender and leave the rest of Ormond Beach in the dust, as North Side cruised to a 34-0 shutout and the conference crown.

It’s no surprise this team is so successful. Last year, they also went undefeated as an 8U team and won the national championship for their age division.

Coming up December 7-12, the Pride will play in the Battle National Championship in Bradenton, Fl.

This National tournament is by invitation only and will feature only the nation’s premiere nine-year-old teams.

The team is looking for sponsors to help pay for expenses for the trip.

If you would like to donate or sponsor the team you can do so by sending funds to the Cash App account: nspfamilyyouthsports

