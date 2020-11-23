Advertisement

North Side Pride win conference championship in preparation for Nationals

Cap off perfect season with 9U Conference title
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Side Pride entered Saturday’s Indian River Youth Football Conference 9U championship game undefeated, and walked off the field with their perfect record intact.

Led by a physical, suffocating defense and a dynamic offensive attack, this team continued to prove why they’re the number one ranked nine-year-old team in the nation.

The Pride faced Ormond Beach, for the second time this season, in the conference title game and handled them with relative ease.

After a long touchdown pass and a punt return put the Pride up 14-0 in the first quarter, Zhiyerre Kennedy extended the lead with a 15-yard touchdown run to make it a three-score game.

In the second half, Bryson Wright took a misdirection handoff up the middle and coasted into the endzone to make it 27-0 Pride.

In the fourth quarter, Kingstyn Henderson used his speed and quickness to shake off a defender and leave the rest of Ormond Beach in the dust, as North Side cruised to a 34-0 shutout and the conference crown.

It’s no surprise this team is so successful. Last year, they also went undefeated as an 8U team and won the national championship for their age division.

Coming up December 7-12, the Pride will play in the Battle National Championship in Bradenton, Fl.

This National tournament is by invitation only and will feature only the nation’s premiere nine-year-old teams.

The team is looking for sponsors to help pay for expenses for the trip.

If you would like to donate or sponsor the team you can do so by sending funds to the Cash App account: nspfamilyyouthsports

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Right place at the right time. Deputies say Debra Parrish got scared when she saw a box truck...
’I couldn’t believe she had a gun’ Lake City woman threatens lost delivery people
Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder
Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder
David James is facing a robbery with a fire arm charge from the Ocala Police Department, while...
A man arrested for shooting at a FHP trooper, robbing an Ocala business

Latest News

Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Vanderbilt safety Justin...
Gators sound off after win against Vanderbilt
Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen shares his thoughts on the team's win against Vanderbilt.
Gators Sound off after defeating Vanderbilt
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) leaves Vanderbilt's De'Rickey Wright (30) behind as Gamble...
Kyle Trask, Florida continue record setting ways with 38-17 victory over Vanderbilt
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to hand off the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
Gators’ game against Vandy will now air on TV20 at noon