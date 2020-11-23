Advertisement

OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no current threat to public

Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident outside the Paddock Mall on Monday afternoon.

The OPD says there is no active shooter situation and no current threat to public safety.

This is considered an isolated incident.

Police are still on the scene investigating and WCJB will provide updates when they become available.

