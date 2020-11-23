OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no current threat to public

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident outside the Paddock Mall on Monday afternoon.

The OPD says there is no active shooter situation and no current threat to public safety.

This is considered an isolated incident.

Police are still on the scene investigating and WCJB will provide updates when they become available.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.