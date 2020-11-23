Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Right place at the right time. Deputies say Debra Parrish got scared when she saw a box truck...
’I couldn’t believe she had a gun’ Lake City woman threatens lost delivery people
Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder
Keystone Heights residents react to seven people arrested in connection to 2019 murder
David James is facing a robbery with a fire arm charge from the Ocala Police Department, while...
A man arrested for shooting at a FHP trooper, robbing an Ocala business

Latest News

Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Cade Museum and 1,000 Voices of Florida host ‘Celebration of Duke Ellington’
Cade Museum and 1,000 Voices of Florida host ‘Celebration of Duke Ellington’
Church of Hope hosts ‘Feed Ocala’ to help Marion County prepare for holidays
Church of Hope hosts ‘Feed Ocala’ to help Marion County prepare for Thanksgiving
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting