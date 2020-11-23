Advertisement

The Week Ahead: The stories you need to look out for during the week of Nov. 23rd

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Housing Authority is partnering with the University of Florida to begin a program aimed at helping low income students in east Gainesville.

The Tech4success program begins Monday, where four families will get Macbooks and Ipads, tech support and a tutor to try and bridge the education gap.

The giveaway will be from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Cade Museum.

On Tuesday, the Gainesville City Commission will meet to review the results of three equal opportunity investigations.

Part of the investigation involves Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman and his role in a gender discrimination case.

The subject matter of the other two cases is unknown at this moment.

Thursday is Thanksgiving and there are numerous events going on in North Central Florida.

Peacefield Animal Shelter in Gainesville is hosting “Mary’s Bootcamp” from 9 am to 10 am. People of all abilities are invited to burn some calories before feasting on dinner,

In Dixie Co., the counties first annual turkey trot will take place. People are asked to meet outside of Forward Fitness in Cross City at 7:30 am if they want to participate.

