University of Florida and Gainesville Housing Authority aim to bridge education gap with Tech4Success

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Authority is partnering with the University of Florida to begin pilot program, Tech4Success, which aims to help low income students in East Gainesville.

Launching Monday, the four families chosen to participate will be receiving equipment from 1 to 3 pm at the Cade Museum.

The students will receive a Macbook, while parents will get an iPad, along with tech support and a tutor.

The goal of this program is to bridge the education gap of high school students learning virtually in subsidized public housing.

In piloting this program for two years, UF’s Office of Distance Learning will study and collect data from participants. Success of the program will be measured by increased pursuit of higher education, parents involvement with students education plan and more.

After successfully finishing two years of the program, students and their families will be able to keep their equipment.

