A woman arrested for trying to run over people at Alachua park

Latoya McClendon was arrested after police say she tried to run over multiple people at a City of Alachua park.(City of Alachua)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman arrested after she tried to run over multiple people at a City of Alachua park.

Latoya McClendon is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.

According to the City of Alachua police, a large fight broke out at Criswell Park.

Police say McClendon was involved in the fight but decided to drive away from the park. The police report states that the 33-year-old did not stay away, she returned and attempted to run over the victim. She left again but returned three more times, and on the fourth time, she hit the victim causing lacerations and bruising to his right leg and left arm.

There were multiple juveniles at the park during the incident. Investigators say that after the incident, a second victim came forward saying she was struck by the passenger mirror when McClendon was leaving the park

Bond was set at $200,000

