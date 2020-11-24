Alachua County’s mask mandate is now being challenged in the First District Court of Appeal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal challenge to Alachua County’s mask mandate is now in the hands of the First District Court of Appeal.

A three judge panel heard oral arguments on Monday from attorneys for the county and Gainesville resident Justin Green.

Green asserts the face mask requirement is unconstitutional because the county hasn’t proven that masks are effective.

On October 30th, Circuit Judge Donna Keim dismissed a majority of the counts in the legal challenge.

There is no word on when the appeals court will announce a ruling.

