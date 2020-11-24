Advertisement

Alachua County’s mask mandate is now being challenged in the First District Court of Appeal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal challenge to Alachua County’s mask mandate is now in the hands of the First District Court of Appeal.

A three judge panel heard oral arguments on Monday from attorneys for the county and Gainesville resident Justin Green.

Green asserts the face mask requirement is unconstitutional because the county hasn’t proven that masks are effective.

On October 30th, Circuit Judge Donna Keim dismissed a majority of the counts in the legal challenge.

There is no word on when the appeals court will announce a ruling.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no current threat to public
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
The pastor was arrested while preaching at an apartment complex.
Facebook Live video shows local pastor getting arrested while preaching
Gainesville Police say 34 year old Robert Brown shot his brother in the head after his brother...
NCFL man shot in the head by brother
Gainesville city manager Lee Feldman facing investigation and possible firing over gender...
Gainesville City Manager under investigation after “retaliation” against employee

Latest News

Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break
Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgivng break
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the...
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
UPDATE: Scenes cleared after University of Florida Alert warns of armed men near student housing