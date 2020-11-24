Ben Hill Griffin Stadium hours adjusted

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University Athletic Association has announced updated hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Gators football team has two more home contests: Nov. 28 against Kentucky and Dec. 12 against LSU. In order for the University of Florida staff to prepare for the game, the stadium will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Nov. 29, and the week of Monday, Dec. 7, through Saturday, Dec. 12.

Following the scheduled LSU game, the stadium will open at 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. Stadium hours will then return to normal on: Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6, along with the week of Monday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 20.

According to the UAA, those looking to take graduation photos on the field will be permitted to do so starting Sunday, Dec. 13.

“Those who wish to take photos on the field are reminded that cans, bottles, confetti or animals are not allowed on the field,” said the UAA in a press release.

These changes are to help staff preserve the field and allow the staff ample time to clean the stadium.

Here is a quick recap of the schedule:

Stadium Hours (Nov. 24 - Nov. 29)

The stadium will be closed to the public to maintain the facility safely and preserve the field for the Nov. 30th game vs. Kentucky

Stadium Hours (Nov. 30 - Dec. 4)

7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 - 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4

(Normal hours each day - No field access)

Stadium Hours (Dec. 5 - Dec. 6)

7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

(Normal hours each day - No field access)

Stadium Hours (Dec. 7 - Dec. 12)

The stadium will be closed to the public to maintain the facility safely and preserve the field for the Dec. 12h game vs. LSU

Stadium Hours (Dec. 13)

12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13

(Field accessible for graduation photos)

Stadium Hours (Dec. 14 - Dec. 20)

7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20

(Normal hours each day - Field accessible for graduation photos)

Stadium Hours (Dec. 21 - and on)

The stadium will have its regular hours from Monday, Dec. 21 going forward

