Bobcats look to keep rolling in region semis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After extending their winning streak to eight, the Buchholz Bobcats will have the benefit of playing Friday’s Class 7A region semifinal matchup with Niceville at Citizens Field in Gainesville rather than on the road. Buchholz advanced with a hard-earned 35-21 victory over Navarre last week that entailed a five-hour bus ride in each direction.

The Bobcats haven’t lost since an opening week defeat to Oakleaf and will attempt to knock off a undefeated Eagles team that put up 35 first quarter points in their region quarterfinal win. Head Coach Mark Whittemore and senior defensive back Damien Curtis spoke with TV20 about the matchup.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.