Buying your Christmas tree this year could help change a life

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The holidays are all about giving back and one local Christmas tree lot is doing just that with each tree sold.

Destiny Community Church in Newberry is selling Christmas trees for the first time this year. As part of BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE., 100% of the proceeds from each of the over 150 trees sold will go towards helping children in need locally and globally.

Site Director, Marc Woodstuff, said half of the proceeds will go towards food and shelter for children across the world, while the other half will stay in North Central Florida to buy things like school and hygiene supplies.

“We’re going to impact children in Jerusalem, we have a school there, in Guatemala and Cambodia and then on top of that we’re gonna take half the proceeds from every single church sales and distribute them locally to kids that are in need in our local communities,” said Woodstuff.

The giving keeps on going as people who buy trees are encouraged to donate extra. The church rewards the highest donor of each day with prizes like gift cards and electronics.

“This is an opportunity for our church to do something that the pandemic has kind of smothered a little,” said Woodstuff. “We are serving church and so for us to be able to to do this we’re so blessed and so happy.”

With 47 churches participating across the country, over 11,000 trees are expected to be sold as part of the cause.

Located on 20820 W Newberry Rd, the lot is open from 10 am and 8 pm on weekdays with different hours on weekends to pick out your perfect tree.

