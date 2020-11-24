Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Gainesville Police say 34 year old Robert Brown shot his brother in the head after his brother...
NCFL man shot in the head by brother
Right place at the right time. Deputies say Debra Parrish got scared when she saw a box truck...
’I couldn’t believe she had a gun’ Lake City woman threatens lost delivery people
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no current threat to public
According to FHP a man was walking along U.S. Highway 27 on the Northbound lane, just south of...
Hit and run leaves man dead

Latest News

Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break
Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgivng break
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the...
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic