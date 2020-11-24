Advertisement

Florida Gateway College adding Esports team to athletics roster

The team is the 4th athletic program at FGC
By AJ Willy
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -John Hartzog received his first nintendo when he was five years old, and for the last 25 years, he has been in love with video games. Now he will be the first Esports coach at Florida Gateway College in Lake City.

“It’s just been a big part of my life,” Hartzog said. “So when, in the summer, they started talking about adding an Esports team, it generated a lot of excitement for me.”

Esports is a form of sports where it’s a competitive video game environment either played single player or multiplayer with teams of people competing against each other over a single objective. The sport has gained immense popularity over the last 5-10 years with popular games including Fortnite, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Super Smash Bros.

Hartzog says they’re going to be starting the recruiting process in the spring with their first full season expected to be in the fall of 2021. He says they are looking for player who will “coordinate and cooperate with each other to get these objectives done and to work cooperatively as a team.”

The team will be open to both males and females and will compete in the NJCAAE (National Junior College Athletic Association Esports). They will compete against more than 60 other schools nationwide.

