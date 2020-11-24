Gators football is COVID-19 free, Florida athletics reports 10 new positives

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida football team has reported no new COVID-19 cases.

This is the third time in four weeks the Gators team have reported zero new cases.

Meanwhile, UF athletics reported ten new positive cases across the other sports this week.

One Gator sport dealing with COVID-19 is the men’s basketball team. Mike White’s side was forced to cancel its first two games after shutting down team activities this week due to the virus.

The basketball team will now open the season on Dec. 2 at Oklahoma, while Florida football will host Kentucky on Saturday at noon.

