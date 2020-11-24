Hackers strike again, disable Levy County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hackers have struck again, disabling the Levy County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone lines.
Over the summer, hackers first attacked the phone lines, disabling them for more than a week.
The culprits demanded a $1,000,000 ransom for the phones to be restored.
Monday evening on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office announced the lines were hacked again.
Anyone who needs to contact the department can call 9-1-1 or send a message on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
