Advertisement

Hackers strike again, disable Levy County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hackers have struck again, disabling the Levy County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone lines.

Over the summer, hackers first attacked the phone lines, disabling them for more than a week.

The culprits demanded a $1,000,000 ransom for the phones to be restored.

Monday evening on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office announced the lines were hacked again.

Anyone who needs to contact the department can call 9-1-1 or send a message on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

LCSO Non-Emergency Phones Hacked The LCSO main non-emergency line 486-5111 has been hacked and local calls are not...

Posted by Levy County Sheriff's Office on Monday, 23 November 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no threat to public
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
The pastor was arrested while preaching at an apartment complex.
Facebook Live video shows local pastor getting arrested while preaching
Gainesville Police say 34 year old Robert Brown shot his brother in the head after his brother...
NCFL man shot in the head by brother
Gainesville city manager Lee Feldman facing investigation and possible firing over gender...
Gainesville City Manager under investigation after “retaliation” against employee

Latest News

Hackers strike again, disable Levy County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line
Hackers strike again, disable Levy County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no threat to public
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no threat to public
Alachua County’s mask mandate is now being challenged in the First District Court of Appeal
Alachua County’s mask mandate is now being challenged in the First District Court of Appeal
Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break