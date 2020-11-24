Kyle Pitts expected back vs. Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When Florida hosts Kentucky on Saturday at noon, possible All-American tight end Kyle Pitts will be available to play, Florida head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday. Pitts missed the last two games after taking a hit to the head on Nov. 7 versus Georgia.

Pitts’s eight touchdown catches are a Florida single season record for a tight end, and he accumulated that total in just five games. The tight end position continued to deliver in his absence, with Keon Zipperer and Kemore Gamble combining to score five touchdowns in the last three games.

Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask, and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson discuss the impact the return of Pitts could have against the Wildcats.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.