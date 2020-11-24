MCSO: High Visibility Enforcement details start in December

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra steps during the holidays to protect pedestrians and bicyclists from traffic accidents.

Starting on December 1st, High Visibility Enforcement details will be conducted in six different areas in Marion County.

There has been an increase in traffic crashes resulting in serious injuries or deaths in each of these areas.

The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with FDOT.

The program ends May 14th.

