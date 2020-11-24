Advertisement

MCSO: High Visibility Enforcement details start in December

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra steps during the holidays to protect pedestrians and bicyclists from traffic accidents.

Starting on December 1st, High Visibility Enforcement details will be conducted in six different areas in Marion County.

There has been an increase in traffic crashes resulting in serious injuries or deaths in each of these areas.

The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with FDOT.

The program ends May 14th.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no threat to public
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
The pastor was arrested while preaching at an apartment complex.
Facebook Live video shows local pastor getting arrested while preaching
Gainesville Police say 34 year old Robert Brown shot his brother in the head after his brother...
NCFL man shot in the head by brother
Gainesville city manager Lee Feldman facing investigation and possible firing over gender...
Gainesville City Manager under investigation after “retaliation” against employee

Latest News

Farm Fact
Farm Fact: County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship
Farm Fact: County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship
Farm Fact: County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship
MCSO: High Visibility Enforcement details start in December
MCSO: High Visibility Enforcement details start in December
Levy Co non-emergency
Hackers strike again, disable Levy County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line