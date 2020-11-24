Advertisement

Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week

This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, Calif. Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors and among the highest ever for a nonfiction book.

Crown announced Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million. Sales also include audio and digital books.

“A Promised Land,” the first of two planned volumes, was published Nov. 17 and sold nearly 890,000 copies just in its first day. Among former White House residents, only Obama’s wife Michelle approaches his popularity as a writer. Her “Becoming,” published in 2018, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and is currently in the top 20 on Amazon.com.

George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” sold 775,000 copies its first week and Bill Clinton’s “My Life” topped 1 million in eight days. The two presidential memoirs have now each sold between 3.5 and 4 million copies, totals that Obama’s book should easily surpass.

No nonfiction comes close to the pace set by J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which in 2007 sold more than 8 million copies in its first 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pastor was arrested while preaching at an apartment complex.
Facebook Live video shows local pastor getting arrested while preaching
Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no threat to public
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
UPDATE: Scenes cleared after University of Florida Alert warns of armed men near student housing

Latest News

The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says
The team is the 4th athletic program at FGC
Florida Gateway College adding Esports team to athletics roster
thumbnail
Lawmakers Eying COVID Liability Protections for Businesses
Latoya McClendon was arrested after police say she tried to run over multiple people at a City...
A woman arrested for trying to run over people at Alachua park