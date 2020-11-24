Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala city officials are providing more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic.

The city is partnering with the Ocala Housing Authority to provide temporary rent, mortgage, and utility payments. The assistance lasts for up to ten months.

Applications will be accepted beginning next Monday and will end on December 15th or when the money runs out.

Ocala residents may receive any of the following forms of assistance:

Rent payments not to exceed ten months, from March 1, 2020 to Dec. 30, 2020. Assistance can include late payments, late fees and charges and rent payments to prevent eviction.

Housing re-entry assistance, such as security deposits, utility deposits, and temporary storage of household furnishings.

Mortgage payments not to exceed ten months, from March 1, 2020 to Dec. 1, 2020. Payment can include late payments, late fees, HOA, condominium fees and other related fees to prevent foreclosure.

Utility payments that include water, electricity, gas, Internet, cable including late payments and late fees and charges to prevent a discontinuation of essential services.

Applications may be obtained from the Ocala Housing Authority, 1629 NW Fourth Street, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or via the website at www.ocalahousing.org .

