Advertisement

Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic

Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the...
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala city officials are providing more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic.

The city is partnering with the Ocala Housing Authority to provide temporary rent, mortgage, and utility payments. The assistance lasts for up to ten months.

Applications will be accepted beginning next Monday and will end on December 15th or when the money runs out.

Ocala residents may receive any of the following forms of assistance:

  • Rent payments not to exceed ten months, from March 1, 2020 to Dec. 30, 2020. Assistance can include late payments, late fees and charges and rent payments to prevent eviction.
  • Housing re-entry assistance, such as security deposits, utility deposits, and temporary storage of household furnishings.
  • Mortgage payments not to exceed ten months, from March 1, 2020 to Dec. 1, 2020. Payment can include late payments, late fees, HOA, condominium fees and other related fees to prevent foreclosure.
  • Utility payments that include water, electricity, gas, Internet, cable including late payments and late fees and charges to prevent a discontinuation of essential services.

Applications may be obtained from the Ocala Housing Authority, 1629 NW Fourth Street, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or via the website at www.ocalahousing.org.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Gainesville Police say 34 year old Robert Brown shot his brother in the head after his brother...
NCFL man shot in the head by brother
Right place at the right time. Deputies say Debra Parrish got scared when she saw a box truck...
’I couldn’t believe she had a gun’ Lake City woman threatens lost delivery people
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no current threat to public
According to FHP a man was walking along U.S. Highway 27 on the Northbound lane, just south of...
Hit and run leaves man dead

Latest News

Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break
Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgivng break
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
UPDATE: Scenes cleared after University of Florida Alert warns of armed men near student housing
The pastor was arrested while preaching at an apartment complex.
Facebook Live video shows local pastor getting arrested while preaching