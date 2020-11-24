Advertisement

Thanksgiving food give away helps veterans in need

By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday agencies at the Veterans Resource Center in Marion County served those who have served our country.

  For four years now the Young’s Health and Life company has sponsored this turkey give away.

This year Humana, Stone Creek Senior Health and MCC Life Brokerage joined Young’s Health and Life in sponsoring the giveaway.

 “We have a lot of veterans in our area that are in need and it’s our way of contributing so they can have a nice holiday,” Senior Health Specialist for Young’s Health and Life, Gwen Young said.  

The drive-thru event set up each veteran with everything they need for their holiday meal.  

“We’re giving them a 10 to 15 pound turkey as well as all the fixings that go with it. We’ve got stuffing, mashed potatoes, all the canned goods, rolls, gravy, so they’ll have a really nice turkey dinner,” Young added.  

And some veterans said without an opportunity like this one, they wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal.  

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing for anybody. People don’t have the money anymore to do things like they used to. If this wasn’t available, a lot of people won’t have a good Thanksgiving,” Army Veteran Alfred Daymon said.  

And even for the volunteers not taking home a turkey, it’s still just as important to them.  

“I served six years during the Vietnam era. Most of these people served during that same time so it’s a real tribute to be able to do it,” President of Stone Creek Senior Health Darry Schroader said.  

The group was able to help 50 veterans during this event.

