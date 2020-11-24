Advertisement

UF student creates restaurant-finding website, encouraging inclusion

He was inspired to create the website from personal experiences.
He was inspired to create the website from personal experiences.(Claudia Bellofatto)
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several apps and websites can help you find information on restaurants near you but one UF student says his website stands out.

UF senior Blake Anderson is encouraging inclusion through technology. What started as a school summer project has turned into a passion project for Anderson. He’s created @local, a website that categorizes local restaurants based on features they have like outdoor seating, being pet-friendly and if they’re open on holidays. The website is constantly updated by Anderson himself so that users can visit local spots without any stress beforehand.

“I’m glad that I have a way, even if it’s this simple, to make a difference,” he said.

He noticed that finding updated information on restaurants during the pandemic was increasingly difficult.

“I became a lot more focused on the consumer side of things and focusing on the main problem, which was a lack of efficient communication between businesses and consumers … many people had to rely on things like social media to figure out what businesses were doing.”

Majoring in computer science, Anderson says the technology part of the startup was easy. The business side of things he’s getting the hang of, but the impact of the tool is what makes the project so special.

“My mom is hearing impaired,” he said, “so when my family goes out to dinner, we have to consider ‘is the restaurant quiet? Does it have outdoor seating?’”

Even the format of the website itself is built to be inclusive.

“Small things like the color contrast or if someone can actually interact with the website if they’re using a screen reader because they’re blind ... those are very small things from the perspective of other people ... but to them, it’s a world of a difference.”

As far as plans for the future, Anderson hopes to soon partner with local businesses to help build the website’s database and functions. For now, he’s taking it one day at a time.

“So I called 32 restaurants to see if they’re open on Thanksgiving or not … because the current information available online is “we don’t know ... call the restaurant” ... so I called 32 restaurants, so everybody else doesn’t have to.”

Perhaps expanding his one-man team is in the future as well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pastor was arrested while preaching at an apartment complex.
Facebook Live video shows local pastor getting arrested while preaching
Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
OPD: Shooting incident outside Paddock Mall, no threat to public
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
UPDATE: Scenes cleared after University of Florida Alert warns of armed men near student housing

Latest News

Four Marion County teenagers are facing felonies after a suspected armed robbery led to a...
WATCH: Dashcam footage as MCSO chases down four teenagers suspected of armed robbery
Tuesday agencies at the Veterans Resource Center in Marion County served those who have served...
Thanksgiving food give away helps veterans in need
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium previews game day safety precautions
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium hours adjusted
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college...
Gators football is COVID-19 free, Florida athletics reports 10 new positives