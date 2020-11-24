Advertisement

University of Florida Alert warns of armed man near off-campus apartments

You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Alerts were issued for the area around Boardwalk Apartments on Southwest 13th street and Campus Walk on Southwest 8th ave Monday night.

The first alert was sent at 9:22 and asked people to avoid the area. The area has since been cleared, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black male orange hoodie and black pants who was last seen in the area of the ball court with a gun.

A second alert was issued at 9:50 for an armed person at 914 SW 8th Avenue Campus Walk. Officials ask people to avoid the area.

The suspect is described as a black man of heavy build waving a gun wearing a white shirt and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-392-1111 or 911.

