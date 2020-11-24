Advertisement

UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter after shooting brother in the head

34-year-old Robert Brown shot his brother in the head after his brother asked him to do so.
34-year-old Robert Brown shot his brother in the head after his brother asked him to do so.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after killing his brother.

According to Gainesville Police, 34-year-old Robert Brown shot his brother, Daniel Brown, in the head after his brother asked him to do so. Police say Daniel Brown told Robert Brown and another roommate that he wanted to die and asked the brother to kill him.

Daniel Brown died from his injuries and Robert Brown’s charges were upgraded from aggravated battery to manslaughter.

