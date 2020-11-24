WATCH: Dashcam footage as MCSO chases down four teenagers suspected of armed robbery

OCAA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four Marion County teenagers are facing felonies after a suspected armed robbery led to a vehicle chase.

Deputies say two 14-year-old and two 15-year-old suspects argued and attacked a customer at the Circle K on SE Maricamp Rd on Friday night.

According to MCSO, the juveniles then fled the scene to an elderly person’s home, where after they impersonated a police officer, they robbed the homeowner at gunpoint, stealing the victims’ car.

Investigators spotted the car on SE 28th St. going more than 100 miles per hour. The teens lost control of the vehicle crashing into a concrete slab at the Kingdom Revival Church.

All four are facing battery, grand theft, and armed home invasion charges among others.

