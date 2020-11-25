Advertisement

Gainesville city commissioners vote to keep City Manager Lee Feldman with close result

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lee Feldman joined the city of Gainesville last November as the new city manager. After a 4-3 vote by city commissioners, Feldman will keep his spot as a charter officer.

“So I want to start out by saying that I understand from the accuser’s perspective why she may have felt retaliated against,” mentioned Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe.

The investigation conducted by a third party law firm based in Orlando didn’t find enough evidence to prove gender discrimination from Feldman but did conclude he retaliated and called for his resignation.

It raised a red flag for a number of commissioners.

“And I don’t think that any number of accomplishments,” said District 3 Commissioner David Arreola. “Any number of decisions justify us looking away from holding people at the city of Gainesville to a high standard of how they conduct themselves and how they treat their employees.”

Although, some commissioners don’t feel the same. At-large commissioner Reina Saco presented a four-part motion that calls for a culture audit for city employees, professional development training for the city manager and reviewing charter officer policies.

The motion passed 4-3 with Arreola, Gigi Simmons and Gail Johnson voting against. This means Feldman will still serve as city manager.

“I just want to thank the city commission as a whole for their support and we’ve got a lot of things to get done here and I’m happy to be a part of the team that’s going to get it done,” said Feldman.

