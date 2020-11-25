Gainesville Regional Airport prepares for holiday rush amid rising COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the pandemic worsens just ahead of the busiest time for travel, the Gainesville Regional Airport is gearing up for an increase in travelers.

The CDC urges people not to travel for the holidays to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but those that are traveling can expect things to be different compared to this time last year.

After travel at GNV being down by 95% in April, Marketing and Public Relations Manager Erin Porter said travel at the airport is still down 60% compared to last year, which is the busiest it’s been since before the pandemic.

“Many are choosing not to travel at this time, however, those who do are are doing so safely and following the the requirements that we have and the airlines have,” said Porter. “Anybody who has gone into their journey with hesitation, the vast majority have come through feeling that they had a great experience.”

Other than shorter lines, travelers can expect standard social distancing, mask wearing, hand sanitizing and increased cleaning protocols in place.

Travelers like Madison Barrick and her sister said they are appreciative for the safe and smooth precautions in place.

“We just want to see our family,” Barrick. “We miss them especially during these times, so them doing everything they can really is a nice thing and it makes the holiday season that much sweeter.”

