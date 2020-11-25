Advertisement

Gainesville Regional Airport prepares for holiday rush amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the pandemic worsens just ahead of the busiest time for travel, the Gainesville Regional Airport is gearing up for an increase in travelers.

The CDC urges people not to travel for the holidays to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but those that are traveling can expect things to be different compared to this time last year.

After travel at GNV being down by 95% in April, Marketing and Public Relations Manager Erin Porter said travel at the airport is still down 60% compared to last year, which is the busiest it’s been since before the pandemic.

“Many are choosing not to travel at this time, however, those who do are are doing so safely and following the the requirements that we have and the airlines have,” said Porter. “Anybody who has gone into their journey with hesitation, the vast majority have come through feeling that they had a great experience.”

Other than shorter lines, travelers can expect standard social distancing, mask wearing, hand sanitizing and increased cleaning protocols in place.

Travelers like Madison Barrick and her sister said they are appreciative for the safe and smooth precautions in place.

“We just want to see our family,” Barrick. “We miss them especially during these times, so them doing everything they can really is a nice thing and it makes the holiday season that much sweeter.”

For tips on ways to make your travels as safe as possible click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break
The pastor was arrested while preaching at an apartment complex.
Facebook Live video shows local pastor getting arrested while preaching
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
UPDATE: Scenes cleared after University of Florida Alert warns of armed men near student housing
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the...
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic
Vote for the play of the week in high school football
Poll: High school football play of the week

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Fans celebrating at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium hours change
A sign telling voters to vote "no" on the GMA amendment.
High Springs GMA lawsuit
A map of the crash site in Ocala.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ocala