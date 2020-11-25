Gators sixth in initial CFP rankings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The first college football playoff rankings of the 2020 season are out, and the 6-1 Gators are number six in the initial poll released by the CFP selection committee.

Alabama topped the rankings, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State. Texas A&M, which handed Florida its only loss of the season, is fifth.

Florida has three regular season games and plenty of opportunities left to rise up the rankings. The Gators host Kentucky this Saturday at noon before visiting Tennessee on Dec. 5 and then welcoming LSU on Dec. 12. Florida also leads the SEC East, and will potentially play in the conference championship game as well. The top four schools in the final rankings on Dec. 20 advance to the CFP semifinals, to be held at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

