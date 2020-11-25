High Springs commissioners vote to join lawsuit against Alachua County over Growth Management Area charter amendment
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs is joining a lawsuit aiming to invalidate the Alachua County Growth Management Area (GMA) that narrowly passed as a charter amendment during the 2020 general election.
High Springs commissioners voted to join the lawsuit unanimously on second reading at Tuesday night’s commission meeting. They are committing to paying at least $5,000 for the lawsuit.
The cities of Archer and Newberry are seeking to overturn the GMA. Tuesday, circuit judge Monica Brasington ordered their suit joined with another by the city of Alachua.
High Springs attorney Rich Maltby said the case likely will not be heard until the beginning of next year.
