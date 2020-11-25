High Springs commissioners vote to join lawsuit against Alachua County over Growth Management Area charter amendment

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs is joining a lawsuit aiming to invalidate the Alachua County Growth Management Area (GMA) that narrowly passed as a charter amendment during the 2020 general election.

High Springs commissioners voted to join the lawsuit unanimously on second reading at Tuesday night’s commission meeting. They are committing to paying at least $5,000 for the lawsuit.

The cities of Archer and Newberry are seeking to overturn the GMA. Tuesday, circuit judge Monica Brasington ordered their suit joined with another by the city of Alachua.

High Springs attorney Rich Maltby said the case likely will not be heard until the beginning of next year.

November 24th City Commission Meeting November 24th City Commission Meeting Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Please note: Comments left on social media are not visible to officials during the meeting. Posted by City of High Springs- Government on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.