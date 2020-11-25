Marion County Pets

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Adoption fees for all dogs and puppies are free Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Dogs seven and older are free everyday during the month of November-as part of adopt a senior pet month. Cat and kitten adoptions are free as well. Neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips are included.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday to see all the pets available for adoption visit marion-county-f-l-dot-org-slash-animal.

