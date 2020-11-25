Advertisement

Marion County Pets

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Adoption fees for all dogs and puppies are free Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Dogs seven and older are free everyday during the month of November-as part of adopt a senior pet month. Cat and kitten adoptions are free as well. Neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips are included.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday to see all the pets available for adoption visit marion-county-f-l-dot-org-slash-animal.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map showing UF positive cases
University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break
The pastor was arrested while preaching at an apartment complex.
Facebook Live video shows local pastor getting arrested while preaching
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
UPDATE: Scenes cleared after University of Florida Alert warns of armed men near student housing
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the...
Ocala city officials to provide more assistance to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic
Vote for the play of the week in high school football
Poll: High school football play of the week

Latest News

Marion Pets
Marion Pets
Alachua County Animal Services offers fostering for thanksgiving
Alachua County Animal Services offers fostering for thanksgiving
Alachua County Animal Services is asking anyone who's interested in fostering a pup over the...
Animal Services encourages pet fostering for Thanksgiving
Marion County Pets: Hookie, Katalina and Sammy
Marion County Pets: Hookie, Katalina and Sammy