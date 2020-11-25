Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ocala
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Ocala, Tuesday.
Police say a pickup truck stopped on Northeast 8th Avenue in the left turn lane at State Road 40.
The truck turned on a red light into the oncoming path of a motorcycle.
The biker, 37-year-old Ray Kessinger of Dunnellon, struck the side of the pickup.
He died at the hospital.
A traffic homicide investigation will determine if charges will be filed against the pickup truck driver.
