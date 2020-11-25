Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks


Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in a fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sunbeam products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot multi-cookers due to an issue that can cause the lid to pop off suddenly, creating a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. If the lid pops off, it may eject hot liquid that could burn the user.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first- to third-degree burns.

The owners of these Crock-Pots are being asked to stop using them as pressure cookers until they can obtain a free replacement lid by contacting Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker and sauté functions are OK to use.

The Crock-Pots were sold nationwide at stores and online between July 2017 and now. They will show model number SCCPPC600-V1 on a label on the bottom.

Consumers can contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information or to obtain a replacement lid.

