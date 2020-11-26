Advertisement

Chef served Thanksgiving meals to residents in Chiefland

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A restaurant is continuing its tradition to feed families this Thanksgiving.

Toni’s Kitchen hosted Thanksgiving Dinner at the Market at the Farmers Flea Market in Chiefland.

Residents were charged $5 for a meal which included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, noodles, dressing, and coleslaw.

For dessert, guests could choose pumpkin pie, pecan pie, bread pudding, chocolate cake, coconut cake, and pecan cake.

The dinners were provided to those who wanted a home cooked meal and did not have the chance to visit loved ones on Thanksgiving.

“They’re usually very happy,” said Toni’s Kitchen Owner Toni Greathouse. “They get lots of good food and I give them as much as they want to eat.”

The restaurant created the tradition four years ago to serve Thanksgiving meals to residents for the holiday.

“It’s great and the people here are wonderful,” Greathouse said. “I love Thanksgiving. It’s a get-together. This year it’s not as much get-together but it’s from a distance.”

