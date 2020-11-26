City of Ocala is promoting safe disposal of used cooking oil this holiday season

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t throw away your cooking oil this year. After sitting down to enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner and letting the oil cool down from searing your turkey, bottle it up! If you used vegetable oil this holiday season do not pour it down the drain, save it and recycle.

The city of Ocala is hosting an oil drop-off on Monday at the Wetlands Recharge Park.

“We will be doing an oil-recycling day and that allows you to bring in maybe some cooking oil that you used over the thanksgiving holiday to maybe fry a turkey or fry any other thing or maybe you fried things throughout the year. So it’s a vegetable oil that we can take and it can actually be recycled and be used in other applications after the cooking that took place at your home. It’s really to kind of promote not throwing those items down the drain,” said Rachel Slocumb a Conservation Coordinator with Ocala’s Water Resources Department.

According to Slocumb, this is a safe option to ensure infrastructure is not damaged.

“Fats, oils and grease will collect on the side of our pipes and eventually constrict the flow like your sewage, things that go down your toilet, things that go down your sink, go down your shower, go down your dishwasher. All of those items need to flow freely through those pipes and the fats oils and grease will collect on the sides of those pipes and eventually constrict the flow so nothing can make its way through. What is really fun is that it creates a really sticky situation and collects with all of those items that people flush down the toilet that they’re not suppose to flush.”

She said when all of these items collect and pile up workers are forced to go down to clean out the pipes with equipment or even their hands.

The purpose of this event is to help people understand the importance of not pouring these items down the drain now or ever. Another safe alternative is putting the used oil in a sealed container and placing it in the garbage can.

