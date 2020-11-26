High Springs Lions Club hosts community Thanksgiving dinner

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Lions Club wanted to make sure nobody spent Thanksgiving alone this year.

Community members were invited to participate in a Thanksgiving dinner while enjoying live music.

Guests were asked to complete a health screening before entering along with wearing a mask and social distancing.

This is an annual event the organization puts on, but former President Lanier Smith said this year it’s extra important for everyone to get together.

“We had to do some hard thinking about how we would put this together and obviously we’re practicing some efforts that we haven’t had to practice before, but you know what? It’s alright it’s out working out,” said Smith. “It means an awful lot to be able to put this together.”

Guests like Victor Vega and his family said they’re thankful, not only for the free meal, but for the time they’re able to spend together.

“With the hard times included we need more of that heart in the community to just share what we have with other people so we are extremely thankful for what the Lions Club is doing and we look forward to having a good time,” said Vega.

The organization had plenty of ham and turkey to go around. They say they were able to feed over a hundred people.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.