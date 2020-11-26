Marion County Boys & Girls Club dealing with their second burglary of the year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB/WKMG) - According to WKMG News 6 of Orlando, Florida, the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County in Silver Springs Shores is trying to recover after being burglarized for a second time. The CEO said ten laptops used by the children to finish their schoolwork were stolen and a Playstation 3 gaming system.

“It really hurts my heart to know that people are taking away, not just from kids, but from kids who need it the most,” said April Savarese, the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.

This all comes after the club was burglarized in February.

“To know that we don’t have a lush reserve account to turn to, to replace everything. It saddens me.”

DeLuca Toyota in Ocala is trying to help the club. They are hosting a toy drive through December 8th, and you can drop off any unwrapped toy at the dealership.

To find out more information about the toy drive hosted by DeLuca Toyota, click here.

To read the full article From WKMG News 6, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.