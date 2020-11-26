Advertisement

No COVID-19 update from Florida Department of Health on Thanksgiving

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health will not release new coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a press release, the staff will work through the holiday, however, they will not issue its daily report.

“The next update of these reports will be on Friday, Nov. 27,” the department said in a press release Wednesday. “Florida Department of Health staff, including the laboratory staff, contact tracing and other critical response teams will continue to work through the Thanksgiving holiday.”

In its last report, the health department reported 8,376 new positive cases and 97 deaths.

To date, 961,676 people have been infected in the state of Florida and 18,482 deaths.

