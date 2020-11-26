Old Town restaurant serves free Thanksgiving Meal to residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanksgiving plates were piled high for Old Town residents at Papa Luigi’s Pizza. Luigi served the community with everything from turkey and ham to mash potatoes and butter rolls. Many resident stopped by to pick up as many free thanksgiving meals as they needed.

Old Town resident, Diane Little, has two disabled grandchildren and one of them are in the hospital.

“In this day and time, it’s really hard,” said Little. “This thanksgiving, it hit hard at my house. So I am so glad and thankful for someone like him.”

She says if it wasn’t for Luigi, her family may not have been able to enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving they are used to.

“Kids like to have turkey on Thanksgiving,” added Little. “It’s just something they like but they understood…you know. They understood if they couldn’t get it, they couldn’t get it. It’s just so good that you can have someone who is a good hearted to open up there business…and it’s a restaurant, to say okay people, you can have a free meal.

Throughout the pandemic, Luigi has given over 10,000 free meals to help feed members of the community.

“I’ve never met a man with such a big heart,” said Papa Luigi’s employee, Rebecca Powell. “It’s going to be life changing, i mean people are going to have a thanksgiving where they might not have. They’re going to be able to sit down and have turkey with their kids and it’s going to be normal for a day and we we’re able to do that for them and it’s a big thing.”

During the christmas season restaurants plans to give away toys and have a Santa for the little ones in the community.

