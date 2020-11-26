Advertisement

Thanksgiving events happening in NCFL

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you’re looking forward to a Thanksgiving feast or maybe burning some calories to make up for it, there’s a bunch of events happening today across North Central Florida.

Starting off in Old Town, a thanksgiving dinner giveaway will take place at 1 pm at Papa Luigi’s Pizza. Honey baked ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes souffle and green bean casserole will all be on the menu until the food runs out.

High Springs Lions Club wants no one to spend thanksgiving alone. Food will be provided a 11 am but guests are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert. Indoor and outside seating will be available and social distancing will be enforced.

The Chiefland Farmers Market will host a Thanksgiving dinner with food by Toni’s Kitchen at 11am. For $5 the menu includes all of the thanksgiving fixings plus desserts like pumpkin and pecan pie, cake and banana pudding.

If you want to burn some calories before feasting on dinner, Peacefield animal shelter in Gainesville is hosting Mary’s Bootcamp from 9am to 10am. The event is free and people of all levels and abilities are welcome.

In Dixie County, the county’s first annual Turkey Trot will take place. People are asked to meet outside of Forward Fitness in Cross City at 7:30am if they want to participate.

For many Thanksgiving is usually a chance to start Black Friday and Christmas shopping early, but more stores are closing their doors this year for the holiday.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving
Stores closed on Thanksgiving(WCJB)

