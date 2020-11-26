Wildflowers Yoga hosts Thanksgiving yoga classes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People had the chance to start their day in a peaceful way before eating their Thanksgiving meals.

Wildflowers Yoga hosted free yoga classes called Thanksgiving Flow for A Cause.

Dozens of people attended the yoga class at the Historic Thomas Center in Gainesville and others joined in on the yoga session online through Zoom.

The yoga class at the Thomas Center was led by Leila Dylla and the Zoom yoga class was led by Wildflowers Yoga founder Brandi Sadler.

The yoga studio said the classes were created to provide accessibility to those who need to relieve stress this Thanksgiving.

“The world is pretty chaotic right now in a lot of ways,” Dylla said. “There’s a lot of differences in thought and opinions especially when we’re going into a time with family and just centering ourselves, connecting back with our heart to a place where we can be more compassionate and understanding.”

Wildflowers Yoga Studio Manager Lea Crowley said the yoga classes on Thanksgiving is a great way to tie in the yoga studio’s principles.

“Service and community are huge for us,” Crowley said. “An event like this is a perfect way to wrap those two together especially in light of the holiday season.”

Dylla said yoga is a great tool to relieve stress during the holidays and can also be used in people’s daily lifestyle.

“To come back to a place of peace so that we can enter situations with more grace, more love, more understanding for each other,” Dylla said. “That was the intent. Whether that’s on Thanksgiving or any day, I think it’s important.”

The Wildflowers Yoga was created last year in August.

The proceeds for the yoga classes will be going to a non-profit called Yogaloka, which provides free yoga to marginalized communities throughout Gainesville and donations will also go to GRACE marketplace, a non-profit to end homelessness.

