Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic isn’t stopping Black Friday shoppers from taking advantage of the best deals ahead of the holiday season, but it is changing their experience.

The Best Buy parking lot in Butler Plaza was pretty empty around 4 am, aside from a few cars with shoppers waiting inside. The railing set up to control the line of shoppers was completely empty.

It wasn’t until around 4:30 am that shoppers starting lining up for doors to open at 5 am.

This is what the Best Buy in Butler Plaza looked like right before doors opened up at 5 am this morning. The line started forming around 4:30. Before that, only a few people were waiting inside of their cars. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/a2yATrA6ht — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) November 27, 2020

In previous years, people would line up on Thanksgiving Day hours before the store opened. This year Best Buy is running their Black Friday deals all week and was closed for Thanksgiving.

Shopper Micah Goodson said he arrived at 2 am because he wanted to continue his Black Friday tradition.

“We were really surprised to see that not too many people were here, considering last year was pretty packed but that’s another reason why we came out because we knew COVID would really dim the crowds down,” said Goodson. “To be honest it’s kinda nice, because I don’t have to wait in a long line to get what I want, I can just leave and head out to the next store.”

For some shoppers, like Nathan Holland, this is the first year they’re participating in Black Friday.

“It was an experience I honestly wanted get for myself,” said Holland. “It’s definitely been unique and kind of fun already, I definitely want to go next year when there’s more people.”

Those shoppers later told TV20 it only took about ten minutes for them to go inside, grab their item, check out and be on their way.

The pandemic has changed the way people are shopping with less in person purchasing and more online ordering and curbside pickups. Best Buy is prepared for an increase in curbside pick up this year as they set up a whole extra line and parking spots.

Shoppers can also expect lines to be more spread out due to social distancing along with a limit of shoppers allowed inside the store at once.

