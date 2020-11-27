Advertisement

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the industry. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.

Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

justice
Ocala man sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $800,000 fine
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
GFR Crash
Four car crash blocked traffic in Gainesville
Coronavirus generic
No COVID-19 update from Florida Department of Health on Thanksgiving
Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic
Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic

Latest News

Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California