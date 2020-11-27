Eastside High School student creates touching tribute to frontline workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Akash Verma and about 30 other Eastside High students teamed up to create a video to pay respects to frontline workers. The video was posted on Nov. 24 and is getting a lot of attention on YouTube.

As millions of americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, these students wanted to give a special shoutout to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, sanitation workers, officers and scientists, who sacrificed much to overcome this pandemic.

“As we all know..This year has been really tough,” said Eastside High School student, Akash Verma. “I saw the police department and all the civilians of new york applauding their frontline workers and I thought we should do it for the local frontline workers at Shands.”

Verma said it took almost a month to get everyone together and produce the tribute

Although Verma and his peers could have chosen may ways to reach out, they felt only a video could capture how grateful they are.

“I felt that I could make the video in an emotional way and have an emotional appeal,” said Verma. “I felt that was the easiest way and most touching way that i could do it.”

The video was produced by the Eastside High School’s Health Occupations Students of America(HOSA) and Key Club.

Verma said he hopes the project reaches as many frontline workers as possible.

“I hope that a lot of front line workers see it someday and I just hope it makes their day or maybe their week,” added Verma. “I hope they feel respected and loved and inspired.”

In the video students gave a message that the essential workers...”give us a reason to fight, to preserve, to hold on, to not give up.”

Their impact is something that will resonate with Verma for years to come.

“I’m forever grateful and we’re forever grateful and we’ll never forget what they’ve done.”

The video ends with students saying,”thank you, thank for your sacrifice, your bravery and the example you set for us all. Forever strong, Forever grateful, Forever together.”

The students hope to make another tribute for teachers in the community.

To see the full video, click here.

